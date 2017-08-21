Mainers step out to see partial eclipse

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- "It was really cool."

That was a common reaction from those who took time to step outside and get a glimpse of the partial eclipse that passed through Maine on Monday.

Many viewing parties were held across the state, including one in Portland's Monument Square. The Portland Public library handed out "eclipse glasses" to the crowd, but quickly ran out. Luckily, plenty of Mainers were willing to share to make sure those who wanted to see the eclipse got a chance to.

The Southworth Planetarium had some special telescopes available for a different view of the event. They also live streamed NASA's feed of the total eclipse inside the building.

