Mainers to consider Medicaid expansion this fall

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine voters are set to consider expanding Medicaid in their state as congressional reform efforts fail.

Former President Barack Obama's health care law allowed states to expand Medicaid coverage and receive enhanced federal funding that the House and Senate Republican bills would have curtailed.

A question on the Nov. 7 ballot would expand Medicaid for adults under 65 — for a single person who earns below $16,000 and for a family of two less than $22,000.

Liberal groups and health care providers say that roughly 70,000 low-income Mainers could access health care including drug treatment as overdose deaths rise.

Opponents like Republican Gov. Paul LePage say the $54 million price tag for Maine is too conservative. He has asked federal regulators for permission to create work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

