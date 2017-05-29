Maine's capital endeavors to create public art for city

(Photo: NurPhoto, Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Art students in Maine are planning to liven up the downtown area of their capital city with a series of murals, with support from community organizations.



The Kennebec Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qws68g ) Augusta officials hope the diverse slate of artwork will bring vibrancy to a downtown area in order to help stimulate economic development through arts and culture.



Experts were invited to Augusta in 2013 to critique what was needed to spur economic and community development. They noted that downtown lacked public art.



Officials are partnering with art students at the University of Maine at Augusta to create some of the mural artwork.



The exact artwork for the murals has not been decided, and Augusta organizers say they are trying to avoid a common theme.

