Maine's first Krispy Kreme opens with fanfare and frosting

Maine's first Krispy Kreme shop opens in Saco on Oct. 3, 2017

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A donut-shaped void in Maine's breakfast offerings has been filled by Krispy Kreme.

The chain's first shop in Maine opened on Tuesday morning in Saco. Some of the customers began waiting in line around 3 a.m., three hours before the start of business. As a reward for their dedication, the first 100 people through the door won a year of free donuts.

Doors have opened! There goes Alice, number one in line. pic.twitter.com/xlIqxMoVY9 — Katie Bavoso (@KatieBavoso) October 3, 2017

Krispy Kreme spent $2 million to renovate a building on Main Street that another fast food chain had vacated two years earlier. About 70 people will work there.

Thanks for the box of Krispy Kreme donuts. But hey, isn't one of them missing?

