Maine's largest fair kicks off in Fryeburg

FREEPORT, ME - OCTOBER 7: Benjamin Roche, 19 months, of Sanford roams around the petting zoo at Old McDonal's Farm at the Fryeburg Fair Wednesday, October 7, 2015. (Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2015 Portland Press Herald)

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) - Maine's largest agricultural fair is getting underway.

The Fryeburg Fair kicked off Sunday with sheepdog trials, a pig scramble and horse and ox pulling contests. Other events in the coming week are a skillet throw, harness racing, flower show, pie contest and all manner of farm animals.

The fair dates to 1851 and draws tens of thousands of attendees. The event, the largest and last fair of the season, runs through next weekend at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.

© 2017 Associated Press