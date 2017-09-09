Maine's Open Lighthouse Day a beacon of light for many

BASS HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - There are dozens of lighthouses in Maine, and this weekend many were open to the public.

Saturday was Maine's Open Lighthouse Day, and in Bass Harbor, hundreds waited in line to catch a glimpse of the Acadian coast at one of it's finest views.

For some people like Barbara Colby, it was a chance to cross another thing off the bucket list.

"I've lived in Bar Harbor for over 30 years. This is the first time that I'll ever get to see the inside of this lighthouse.," Colby said.

Others, like Steve Ruelke, took this opportunity to reflect on their time serving in the U.S. Coast Guard.

"I remember that excitement about the kind of work that I did," Ruelke said.

Ruelke and his wife are visiting Maine from New York. During his time with the Coast Guard, Ruelke inspected lighthouses like the one he visited today.

Representatives from the National Park Service confirmed that officials are mulling over a decision: whether or not to accept the Coast Guard's offer of transferring ownership of the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse over to Acadia Park.

