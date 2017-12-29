Man accused of abandoning beagles and puppies charged animal cruelty

Directly Above Shot Of Paw Print On Snow (Photo: Cristian Bortes / EyeEm)

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police say a man who left nine dogs in an unheated garage -- with the door open -- for two days has been summonsed.

A tip led Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies to the dogs in Freeman Township this morning.

A neighbor told investigators the owner moved out of the home on Foster Hill Road, and left the dogs behind, without food. They did have water -- but it was frozen.

The dogs were taken to the Franklin County Animal Shelter. A spokesperson at the shelter says the dogs are doing well and quickly recovering.

Their owner, David Ellis, is charged with animal cruelty.

