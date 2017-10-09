Man arrested in September charged with drug trafficking in school zone, arrested again

Joshua Noorda getting arrested on Sunday, October 8 less than 200 feet from the Lafayette Elementary School.

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man who was arrested in September for selling drugs in a school zone in Sanford lands behind bars yet again.

Mugshot from Sanford Police Department

Joshua Noorda was arrested on Sunday, October 8 less than 200 feet from the Lafayette Elementary School. Noorda was arrested in front of a home that has had repeated arrests for drug activity.

Sanford Police said Noorda is being charged with violating his conditions of release as well as possession of illegal drugs.

The 33-year-old was arrested in the same location on September 13 and was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs within 1000 feet of a school zone.

The arrest of Noorda in September came shortly after a Sanford mother, Kari Zieke, hung posters from her home calling for the end of drug sales in the school zone near her house.

Kari Zielke hung posters outside her home to stop drugs in school zones in Sanford in early September.

Community members organized a sit-in on September 9 near the Lafayette school and in the surrounding neighborhood to stand up to the rampant drug trafficking in the area.

Bikers in Sanford stand outside a known sight were drugs are sold to intimidate dealers. Ctsy Sanford Springvale: The Happening Facebook page

