Man found dead after standoff in Lebanon

Kristina Rex and Liam Nee, WCSH 11:24 PM. EDT October 02, 2017

LEBANON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man was found dead Monday night after a police standoff in Lebanon.

According to the state Public Safety spokesperson, troopers found him dead inside his mobile home on Lower Barley Road at about 9:30 p.m.

State police said the standoff began mid-afternoon after several shots were fired from inside the house. The man's wife fled the home without injury and the State Police tactical team was called to the scene.

State police identified the man found dead as 59-year-old Wayne Castellez. They said he likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  

