Man dies in hospital after car accident, police say speed was a factor

CHELSEA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man died after his car crashed in Chelsea early Monday morning, State Police said.

State Police said 39-year-old Craig MacMunn from Washington died Tuesday night at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police say the car MacMunn hit a utility pole at the intersection of Route 17 and Windsor Road sometime before 2:00 a.m. Monday.

Police believe speed is a factor in the crash and that MacMunn was not wearing a seat belt.

