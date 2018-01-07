Man missing in Dover-Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- John Ferguson has been missing since Saturday, January 6th, and was not seen at his home on Larrabee Farm Road in Dover-Foxcroft after officers checked inside for a medical emergency.

Police say that his vehicle was snowed in and there is a set of footprints in the home and one out. Police believe that John may have been picked up roadside. No local taxi service recalls making a pick up at Ferguson's home.

Police say Ferguson suffers from dementia and has a recent history of losing his way. He is 6’03” and approximately 150 pounds. The picture above is from over a year ago and police say he now has a beard with a significant amount of gray hair in it. His appearance now would best be described as disheveled. Police say Ferguson may be wearing glasses.

If you have any further information on John's whereabouts you are asked to call the Dover Foxcroft Police Department at 207-564-8021 or 207-564-3304 for PCSO dispatch.

