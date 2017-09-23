Man on the run after police chase ends in cornfield

PALMYRA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police are looking for a suspect who got away after his truck got stuck in a cornfield on Thursday.

Maine State Police said they attempted to pull over Jesse Weeman, 21, of Dixmont, on Route 100 in Palmyra...after learning that his license was suspended and he was on Probation.

Weeman, fled the scene and a police chase ensued down Smith Road in Palmyra which dead ends. Once at the end, Jesse took a right through a standing corn field attempting to make it back to the interstate, but the truck became stuck.

According to police, Weeman and his passenger, suspected to be his brother Cody, fled on foot toward Detroit, using several ATV trails and the railroad tracks.

A warrant has been filed for Jesse on several charges.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call 624-7076 or email: tyler.j.maloon@maine.gov.

