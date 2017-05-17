Man Sues Woman for $17.31 Movie Ticket After Bad Date

(Photo: Getty Images)

A Round Rock man is suing a woman he went on a date with for the price of a movie ticket after he said she texted through the film and left him at the theater.

Brandon Vezmar filed the claim for $17.31 last week. The 37-year-old told the Austin American-Statesman he met the woman online and they went to see "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" May 6.

Vezmar said the 35-year-old woman refused to stop texting. Vezmar suggested she step outside to text and said the woman left the theater and never returned.

The woman told the newspaper Vezmar asked her later for the cost of the ticket, but she refused because "he took me out on a date."

The woman told the newspaper Vezmar asked her later for the cost of the ticket, but she refused because "he took me out on a date."ok me out on a date."

