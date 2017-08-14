Jonathan Petgrave wanted.

CLINTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe strangled a woman repeatedly and then threw her out of a car, leaving her in a ditch.

Police say Jonathen Petgrave strangled a woman Sunday around 11:30 a.m. in a car on Bellsqueeze Road near Hinckley Road.

Police say the woman screamed and told Petgrave he was going to kill her. Petgrave then, allegedly, pulled the woman out of the car and threw here in the road.

Police say the woman jumped back into the car, and Petgrave began strangling her again eventually pulling her out of the car and throwing her into a ditch. Police say Petgrave and the driver of the car sped off.

The woman was taken to Thayer hospital. Petgrave is wanted for aggravated assault domestic violence.

Police ask anyone who knows Jonathan Petgrave's whereabouts or sees him to call 911.

