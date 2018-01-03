Man who hid cameras in York vacation home bathrooms gets 30 days in jail

One of the hidden camera's found by police in York rental home.

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 32-year-old man from Massachusetts is serving 30 days in a Maine jail after police say he placed hidden cameras in a vacation beach rental to spy on guests.

Jospeh McGrath of East Longmeadow Mass. rented a home in York during September 2017 and placed four hidden videos in bathrooms to spy on friends and family he had staying with him.

McGrath was staying at the home with his wife and children who were vacationing with a larger group.

Police say McGrath placed hidden cameras inside a Glade Air Freshener on top of the back of the toilets with a clear view of the shower area.

The air fresheners had a motion sensor and a small hole for a camera, which means every person who stepped into the bathroom, was recorded. Three of the victims were children, 12 adults.

Police say McGrath was convicted of 10 counts of Violation of Privacy on Jan. 2, 2018. He was immediately taken to the York County Jail.

