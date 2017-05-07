Mass. college student killed in accident abroad

(Photo: NECN)

(NECN) -- A student at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts has died while studying abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Linsey Malia, class of 2018, was reportedly involved in a boating accident that resulted in her death.

No more is currently known about the incident but Stonehill issued a statement about Malia.

"The Stonehill community is deeply saddened by the loss of Linsey Malia ’18.," said Martin McGovern, Director of Communications and Media Relations for Stonehill.

Click RIGHT HERE for entire article from NECN.com

Copyright 2017 NECN