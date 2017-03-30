WATCH LIVE: Portion of I-85 collapses in massive fire

A portion of Interstate 85 has collapsed as a massive fire burned on I-85 near Piedmont Road Thursday evening.

Flames erupted underneath the interstate and black smoke is billowing under all sides near the Buford-Spring Connector. 11Alive's SkyTracker shows traffic both north and south on I-85 is stopped due to the fire.

There were no signs of any injuries, Atlanta Fire Dept. Sgt. Cortez Stafford said.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal urged drivers to avoid the area if at all possible.

PHOTOS: Fire burning under Atlanta Interstate (story continues under the gallery)

Atlanta Fire appeared to have gotten the fire under control by 8 p.m. Drivers were being re-routed down the highway to nearby exits.

11Alive TrafficTracker Crash Clark said to avoid Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive near the Buford-Spring Connector. Drivers should also avoid I-85 South into town.

11Alive is working to put together a list of alternate routes.

Atlanta Public Schools issued a statement saying that its schools would operate on a normal schedule on Friday.

"The district is working in coordination with city and state officials to ensure smooth operations tomorrow," said APS spokesperson Kimberly Willis Green. "APS is working on a transportation plan to move buses to the North Atlanta cluster to ensure buses are available to transport students in the morning. We are asking that parents and guardians be patient as we strive to deliver the highest quality of service given these circumstances. We are asking staff to make arrangements to come in early to receive students."

Fulton County Chairman John Eaves issued a statement saying:

"I am closely monitoring the situation related to the I-85 fire and bridge collapse. Fulton County has offered our support to the Georgia Department of Transportation and are working closely with the City of Atlanta. The staff of the Atlanta-Fulton Emergency Management Agency have been activated to assist.

We ask that commuters avoid the area while public safety personnel continue their response. Businesses should allow employees flexibility during commutes tomorrow and in coming days and weeks. I also encourage commuters to take advantage of MARTA, which will offer extended service.



Our special thanks to the firefighters and police officers on scene, whose quick work helped keep citizens safe during this unprecedented incident."

Check 11Alive traffic maps and cameras

Follow special coverage streaming on 11Alive News and on our Facebook page.

© 2017 WXIA-TV