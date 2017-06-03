Mattress fire displaces four Brickhill complex residents

(Photo: Derek Thayer)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The American Red Cross of Maine is helping four people with housing after a fire damaged a portion of Brickhill multi-unit complex Friday.

Assistant Fire Chief Louis Callaro says the fire started in a woman's third-floor unit around 5:23 p.m. When they arrived at Brickhill Avenue they were able to contain the fire to that apartment. However, additional units were damaged by smoke and water from the sprinkler system going off.

Over the next several days, the Red Cross will remain in contact with the victims and help them on their road to recovery.

Chief Cavallaro says the fire ignited accidentally on a mattress.

