ME marine killed in exercise remembered

BETHEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Hundreds of people in Bethel are remembering a hometown hero who died during a US Marine Corps training exercise.

In August, Captain Benjamin Cross died when an MV-22 Osprey he was in crashed off the coast of Australia.

23 of the 26 people on the aircraft were rescued but Cross did not survive.

Saturday, hundreds of people crowded into the Telstar Regional High School auditorium for a celebration of life for Cross.

Among the speakers, Cross' parents, colleagues from the Virginia Military Institute where he attended college and his brother Ryan, who gave Cross' eulogy.

"How do you measure a man?", Ryan Cross asked the crowd. "If it is by his courage, compassion, humility, selflessness, dedication, humor and morality, then he is the greatest man I've ever known and it has been the privilege of my life to call him my brother. He has touched each of us in some way and so it is our challenge to go forth with love in our hearts and to strive to carry on the same virtues that Ben did."

Benjamin Cross was buried with military honors in Bethel's riverside cemetery.

This summer's MV-22 crash is the latest in a series of incidents involving that type of aircraft over the past several years, including a fatal 2015 crash in Hawaii.