Med. examiner releases information about death of Dover man

(NEWS CENTER) -- The Dover Police Department and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are continuing to investigate the death of Jimmy Thomas, Jr., 36, of Dover, New Hampshire.

Thomas was found unresponsive by responding authorities on Hampshire Circle at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19th and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of Thomas' death has not been made official. According to the Dover Police Department's release, Thomas' death seems to be drug-related.

Anyone with information that could be beneficial to the case is asked to contact Dover Police at 603-742-4646. Anonymous calls can also be made to 603-749-6000.

