Medical examiner says homicide victim was shot in the back

Stephanie Gebo (Photo: family via Kennebec Journal)

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A former chief medical examiner says a Maine woman was shot in the back when she was killed in her apartment two years ago.



The Kennebec Journal reports Margaret Greenwald offered her testimony during the trial of 40-year-old Robert Burton.



Burton is charged with killing Stephanie Gebo in June 2015. He turned himself in two months later after leading police on the longest manhunt in state history.



Greenwald says one of the three gunshots that led to Gebo's death was fired while the woman was already on the floor of her bedroom.



Prosecutors say Burton acted out of jealousy. However, Burton's lawyers say their client acted out of self-defense after Gebo shot him.



The two had broken up the weekend before Gebo's death.

© 2017 Associated Press