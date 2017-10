Portland, MAINE (News Center) — State Police are looking for 15-year-old Taylor Smith. She was last seen at her home in Minot on October 7, and her phone's last location placed her on Sabattus Street in Lewiston on October 8. She is 5' 2'' and 110 pounds. If anybody has information on Taylor's whereabouts, please notify State Police or Sandra Pellerin at 207-346-4743.

