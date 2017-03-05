WLBZ
Missing: Authorities look for answers concerning missing Winslow woman

March 05, 2017

WINSLOW, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Winslow Police are asking for public information about the status and location of Susan Morissette, 47, of Winslow. Morissette has not been seen since 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4th.

Morrissette was last seen before plans to meet a friend ofor lunch in Waterville. Susan never arrived. See below for more information. Those with information should contact Winslow Police Dept. / Sgt. Lund at (207) 872-5215.

 

 

