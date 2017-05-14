(NEWS CENTER) -- Frederick Taylor, the missing 82-year-old man from York, was located on Sunday afternoon. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department, Taylor spent the night in his truck, stuck in mud along a woods road in Lagrange.

A Forestry Service helicopter spotted Taylor's truck off of Howland Road at about noon on Sunday after nearby residents called police in the morning to report hearing a vehicle's horn. Taylor's truck was stuck about a quarter mile into the woods.

He had a left a home in Hudson on Saturday to go to a nearby store and never showed. He had traveled about 25 miles.

He was taken to a hospital in Bangor to be evaluated. Officials are working to remove his truck from the woods.

