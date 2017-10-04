Missing man found safe, reunited with family

Avery Smith

HOPE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Hope who had been missing since Sept. 23 has been found and reunited with his family.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Avery Smith was found Tuesday night, not in Maine by police. Police say Smith was in good health and was reunited with his family Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Smith had been spotted by someone on a beach in Cape Elizabeth with two other people the day after he was reported missing.

