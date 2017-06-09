Missing Skowhegan man found alive

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A short walk turned into a 30-mile trek for a man who disappeared from Skowhegan.

Maine Game Wardens said 71-year-old Arthur Lowe was safe when they found him at his former home in Monson at about 7 a.m. on Friday. Wardens had been searching for him since 7 p.m. the previous night.

Lowe's family told investigators that he left his current home on Big Bird Road in Skowhegan at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to take a short walk. But when he didn't return, they called for help.

Wardens received reports of several sightings of Lowe along Route 150 near Cornville and Skowhegan. Intuiting that Lowe may be heading toward his previous home, wardens checked in at the address several times before he finally arrived there. Wardens said Lowe had probably gotten a ride to help him cover the 30 miles between Skowhegan and Monson.

