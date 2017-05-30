Missing toddler Ayla Reynolds declared legally dead

(Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Five years after she disappeared, Ayla Reynolds is now considered dead by Maine's court system.

A request by from Ayla's mother, Trista Reynolds, to have her declared legally dead was approved, according to paperwork from the Cumberland County Probate Court.

Ayla was 21 months old when she disappeared from a home in Waterville in December 2011.

