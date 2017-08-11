Mom hopes to raise enough money for son's headstone

Zach Gagnon and his Mother Peggy Michaud

Caribou, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The mom who shared her heartbreaking journey of losing her son to cancer is asking the community for help to buy a headstone for his grave.

RELATED: Mother hopes young son's death from cancer spurs more research funding

Peggy Gagnon's 13 year old Zach died of cancer in October. News Center followed the Caribou family's fight through chemotherapy, and alternative therapies like high doses of vitamin C. Nothing worked and eventually Zach's little body gave out.

RELATED: Gagnon raising awareness of childhood cancer

There's now a fundraising effort underway to get a gravestone for Zach. Gagnon selected a marker that has an angel holding a heart. Gagnon says on the Go Fund Me page, "It is what I have chosen for Zachary, as he always said to me, 'Momma, I l love you with all my heart.'"

The marker will have a special logo, too. Gagnon says Zach dreamed of becoming a game warden. The Warden Service swore him in as an honorary member in June 2016. She says Zach has a warden number assigned to him, which she plans to put on his headstone along with the warden logo.

RELATED: Fundraising page for headstone for Zach's grave

So far people have donated about $1,700 of the $6,000 goal.

© 2017 WCSH-TV