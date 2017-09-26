Moped crash kills 81-year-old driver

Eighty-one-year-old Russell Faxon of Lebanon died when his moped collided with a car in Alfred (Photo: Maine State Police)

ALFRED, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A moped ride ended in death for an 81-year-old man from Alfred.

Maine State Police said Russell Faxon was heading south behind a large box truck along Route 202 on Monday afternoon. At the same time, 65-year-old Laura Melisi of Acton was driving north in her Chevy Cavalier.

Melisi waited for the box truck to pass and turned left toward an ice cream stand. Police said Melisi didn't see Faxon following the truck, and their two vehicles collided.

Faxon died at the scene of the crash. Police said he was not wearing a helmet. Melisi and her passenger were not hurt.

Investigators will reconstruct the crash at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays.

