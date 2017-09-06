More permits at stake in Maine deer lottery set for Friday

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The lottery that allows hunters to participate in Maine's expanded deer harvesting season is coming soon.



Maine uses a lottery to distribute "any deer" permits that allow hunters to harvest deer of either sex. The lottery is scheduled for Friday, and more permits are at stake this year.



Maine is giving out more than 66,000 of the permits, up from fewer than 46,000 last year. State officials say deer have been able to survive recent mild winters, and that allows for more hunting.



The firearms hunting season runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 25 this year.

