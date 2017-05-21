PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- More than 1,000 students graduated from Southern Maine Community College on Sunday. It was the 70th commencement for the South Portland school, which is the largest in the community college system.

Thousands filled the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland to see family and friends recieve certificates and diplomas from college president Dr. Ronald G. Cantor.



The largest majors are business administration, nursing and liberal studies.

NEWS CENTER's Bill Green was the commencement speaker. He used some famous Maine quotes to inspire the student, such as Stephen King's thought that "the difference between talented people and successful people is hard work," and Lillian Nordica's line: "Make a lot of cash, honey. It comes in handy."

© 2017 WCSH-TV