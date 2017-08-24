Morning Report Stumper - August 24, 2017

NEWS CENTER (Portland) - Today is National Waffle Day. So for today's stumper we asked:The founders of Eggo waffles originally named their product what?

A) Froffles

B) Wiggy-Wafs

C) Whiffles

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

The answer is...

A.) Froffles

Eggo founders first introduced the product as "froffles", short for "frozen waffles."

However, people started referring to them as "eggos" due to their eggy taste.

© 2017 WCSH-TV