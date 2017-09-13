Moss, Seymour among 11 new Hall of Fame nominees

Randy Moss played for the Patriots from 2007-2010 (Photo: Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher are among 11 first-year eligible players for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Also part of the 108 early nominees who are eligible for the first time, having been retired for five years when the class is chosen next February, are Ronde Barber, Donald Driver, Steve Smith (former Giant, Eagle and Ram), Steve Hutchinson, Matt Birk, Jeff Saturday, Richard Seymour and Kyle Vanden Bosch.

Defensive tackle Richard Seymour of the New England Patriots celebrates after stopping quarterback Steve McNair of the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 5, 2003 in Foxboro, Mass. (Photo: Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

The roster of nominees consists of 53 offensive players, 38 defensive players, five special teams players and 12 coaches. Modern era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 finalists in January.

During Super Bowl week, voters will discuss the finalists, plus senior nominees Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer and contributors nominee Bobby Beathard. There is no set number for any class of enshrinees, though between four and eight new members will be selected.

