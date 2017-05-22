Mother leaves baby at Texas fire station under 'Safe Haven Law'

Getty Images / Catherine Delahaye

PLANO, Texas (WFAA) -- A baby left at a Plano fire station last week is now in foster care.

The Plano Fire Department said Monday that a woman arrived at Plano's Fire Station 1 on K Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, telling a firefighter/paramedic that she had a baby two days ago and didn't feel she could care for it.

The infant was taken to Children's Medical Center Plano, per department policy, and was in good health. Child Protective Services took custody of the baby, who has since been placed with a foster family.

Texas' Safe Haven Law, which was enacted back in 1999, allows parents to drop off an infant 60 days old or younger at a safe place -- a hospital, fire station, EMS station, or freestanding ER -- if they feel they cannot take care of their child.

Since the law began, three babies have been left at Plano fire stations, the department said.

"I believe this was the ultimate act of love,” Fire Chief Sam Greif said. “This mother knew, for whatever reason, she could not provide the home that others so badly want to provide. I hope others that find themselves in her position will show the love and compassion she demonstrated.”

Go here for more information about Texas' Safe Haven Law.

