Motorcycle driver makes dangerous maneuver to flee state police

(Photo: Maine State Police)

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- At approx. 3 p.m. Sunday, state troopers attempted to stop a Suzuki GSX-R at the intersection of the Topsham Fair Mall and Route 196. The motorcycle did not have a back license plate.

As state police approached the motorcycle driver fled, going over a curb and grass, endangering his passenger and the patrons of the Topsham Fair Mall.

Anyone with information about this incident or who the driver of the motorcycle was are being urged to call Trooper Seth Allen at 207-624-7076.

© 2017 WCSH-TV