Motorcyclist dies after missing turn

police car sirens

WALDOBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A missed turn in Waldoboro sent a motorcycle into a deadly crash.

Police said 54-year-old Kevin Willey of Bristol died at the place where he crashed. He hit an embankment about 20 feet off the road.

Police said Willey failed to round a corner as he rode south on Route 32 at about 7:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The Knox County Sheriff's Department is working to reconstruct the crash. Investigators said they have not yet concluded if speed or alcohol were involved.

© 2017 WCSH-TV