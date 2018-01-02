MSAD 6 cancels school after extreme cold keeps buses from running

MSAD 6 announced on Facebook that all schools in the district would be closed Tuesday morning. (Photo: Bavoso, Katharine, Custom)

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) —Tuesday classes were canceled at all MSAD 6 schools after the district's transportation station informed the superintendent's office that the extremely cold temperatures were preventing the school buses from running.

On Monday evening, the district posted on its MSAD 6 Central Office Facebook page that all schools would be closed on Tuesday, January 2nd. Another post published a shortly there after contained a statement from Superintendent of School Paul Penna that said in part, "The extreme cold temperatures are creating concerns about the safety of students. The mechanics in our Transportation Department have been working throughout the weekend to ready our bus fleet, but unfortunately, they cannot battle all of teh challenges presented by these extreme weather conditions... Knowing that our bus fleet was not fully operational, I discussed developing plans to consolidate bus routes. Although that seemed like a logical solution, it meant that students would need to be outside longer than normal."

Transportation Manager of the MSAD 6 Transportation Department, Dottie Muchmore, said the diesel fuel inside the school buses is meant to withstand temperatures as low -10. However, with recent temperatures dipping more than 20 degrees below zero, the fuel began to congeal and crystalize, causing the trucks to stall. She echoed Penna's words on Tuesday morning saying the decision to cancel school was done with student safety in mind.

© 2018 WCSH-TV