Adam West, iconic 1960's 'Batman,' dies at 88

Adam West, known for his iconic role in the 1960's series, 'Batman,' died Friday night at his home in Los Angeles according to Variety.

A representative said he died after a short battle with leukemia.

West starred a Bruce Wayne in the popular 1960's ABC series 'Batman' that made him both internationally and nationally famous. The series lasted three seasons according to IMDB.

He earned the "Most Promising New Star" award in 1967 for his role the movie version of Batman, Batman: The Movie, in 1966.

