Ariana Grande concert blast: Every parent's worst fear

A woman wearing a T-shirt of singer Ariana Grande walks past a police officer near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017 following a deadly terror attack the night before. (Photo: OLI SCARFF, AFP/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER - They have names like Chloe, Lucy or Olivia and they are children who were out having fun with friends and family. Until they became part of every parent's deepest fear, caught up in a horiffic incident that left 22 people dead and dozens injured.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at a pop concert on Monday night as revelers left a performance by the American singer Ariana Grande. The incident at the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena — one of the largest concert venues in Europe — is the worst terror-related incident in Britain since 2005, when 52 people were killed in a series of suicide bombings on London's transport network.

Police said children were among the dead in Monday's attack.

Eyewitness accounts describe scenes of utter chaos and horror. Screaming. Attempts to scramble over barriers. People covered in blood. Thousands running away in confusion. Unaccompanied children, in tears, many unable to make contact with relatives. And panic-stricken parents desperately trying to locate their kids.

In the immediate hours after the explosion, thousands took to social media to try to help find the missing: Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry from South Shields, a coastal town in the north of England. Someone's best friend identified only as "Lucy." A male named "Martyn" described as having brown hair, light eyes and pierced ears.

"Olivia Campbell is still missing. Wearing blue jeans, thigh high black boots, black top, hair in a pony and glasses," wrote Aleshia Anne, a girl who identified herself on Twitter as Campbell's friend.

Manchester terror attack: Earlier we spoke to a parent looking for her missing 15-year-old daughter Olivia Campbell … heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/r0OuKguXhZ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 23,

Olivia is 15. Her mother, Charlotte, told British media that her daughter is not answering her phone. She said Olivia was at the show with a friend. She's called all the hospitals, hotels where some children were taken and the police. She said the friend she was with has been found in the hospital. Olivia has not turned up yet.

USA TODAY could not immediately verify the various missing-persons posts on social media, and there did appear to be some hoaxes, but Campbell's account was consistent across all the outlets she spoke with.

"If anyone sees her, lend her a phone. She knows my number," she said, breaking down while calling into a morning TV show. "There's no news. I've just got to wait. I'm waiting at home just in case she shows up here."

About 50 unaccompanied teenagers were taken to a nearby Holiday Inn hotel by Paula Robinson, who was at a train station next to the arena when she saw dozens of terrified young girls rushing out. She posted her phone number on Facebook and told parents to get in touch with her. "Please come for them," she wrote.

