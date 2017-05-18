Car hits pedestrians near Times Square, multiple injured

Multiple people are injured after being hit by a car near Times Square. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The New York Police Department tweeted "Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area."
Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017
What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr— gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017
This is a developing story that will be updated.
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs