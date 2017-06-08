Comey: 'The Russians interfered in our election'
During Thursday's hearing, fired FBI director James Comey stressed that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election cycle with purpose, sophistication and was an active measures campaign driven from the top of that government.
WUSA 11:45 AM. EDT June 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Sen. King grills Trump intelligence officialsJun. 7, 2017, 6:23 p.m.
-
James Comey testifies before Senate CommitteeJun. 8, 2017, 4:34 a.m.
-
Distracted driver with unrestrained toddler caught on cameraJun. 7, 2017, 10:07 p.m.