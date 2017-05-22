IndyCar driver Scott Dixon, retired racer Dario Franchitti robbed at Taco Bell

IndyCar Series drivers Scott Dixon, left, and Dario Franchitti talk in the pits during practice for the Grand Prix of Baltimore in 2013. (Photo: Michael Madrid, USA TODAY Sports)

Indy 500 driver Scott Dixon and retired racer Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint in a Taco Bell drive-thru Sunday night, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police report.

Dixon’s wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, was also with the two drivers. No one was injured in the encounter. According to the police report, the robbery occurred around 10 p.m. ET, just hours after Dixon won the pole position in the 101st running of the Indy 500. The Taco Bell is less than a mile away from the racetrack.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said they arrested two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, in connection with the robbery of credit cards and other personal valuables from Dixon, his wife, and Franchitti. Both teens were charged with robbery, and the 15-year old was also charged with resisting law enforcement.

IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan told reporters that Dixon was making a food run for a group of drivers, including himself.

"While they were ordering with their windows down two guys approached at gun point they held a gun at Dixon's head and asked him for his wallet and his phone," Kanaan said via the Indianapolis Star.

"You don't expect that to happen, especially here."

Dixon and Franchitti did not speak with reporters Monday.

Dixon is set to lead the field to green after turning four laps at an average speed of 232.163 mph during Pole Day qualifying.

Franchitti is a four-time IndyCar Series champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM