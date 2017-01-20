Italy avalanche: Survivors found in hotel buried by snow

Italian rescuers gather in the town of Farindola as they make their way to the site of an avalanche that engulfed the Hotel Rigopiano, in earthquake-ravaged central Italy, on January 20, 2017. (FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

A number of survivors have been found alive Friday in a hotel in central Italy that was buried by snow following a series of earthquakes, Italian news agency ANSA reports.

ANSA said rescuers made contact with at least six survivors at the Hotel Rigopiano in the Abruzzo region. Two people — a mother and daughter — have been pulled out of the rubble, it reported.

The mother and daughter were taken to a hospital by helicopter, according to ANSA. It added that they appeared to be in a "relatively good condition considering the ordeal they have been through."

The hotel, in the town of Farindola, was buried by an avalanche of snow Wednesday after a series of earthquakes shook the region. Authorities said up to 30 hotel staff and guests — four of them children — were in the building at the time.

Two bodies were recovered from debris at the hotel and two survivors were rescued Thursday, ANSA reported. Hopes of finding survivors were hampered by difficulties getting heavy equipment to the scene through heavy snow.

Speaking to ANSA on Thursday, Abruzzo Alpine rescuer Antonio Crocetta said "there are many dead."

The Hotel Rigopiano was ripped from its foundation and almost covered by a wall of snow and debris up to 35 feet tall, triggered by the earthquakes.

Wednesday’s quakes — at least a dozen that measured between magnitude 5.1 and 5.7 — were the third round of temblors in Abruzzo in five months. The region is still recovering from a series of earthquakes in August that killed more than 200 people.

The latest quakes left several hundred people homeless and cut electricity to more than 100,000 homes in the region.

Contributing: Eric J. Lyman

