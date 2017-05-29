Makeup artist under fire for turning a white woman into a black woman

A makeup artist is under fire for using makeup to transform a white model into a black. (Photo:screenshot)

A makeup artist is under fire after posting a picture of a white woman who was made up to look like a black woman.

Instagram account @PaintDatFace posted a picture of the "transformation" along with a disclaimer stating that the makeover was not a "race change."

"This is a transformation that I've been holding back from releasing for a while now, solely because of the fear I've had of people turning it into a racial scandal against me," @PaintDatFace wrote in the caption. "THIS IS NOT ABOUT A RACE CHANGE. This is about one woman acknowledging, embracing, and celebrating the beauty of another woman's culture."

While @PaintDatFace made their account private following the backlash, many shared screenshots of the post and slammed the account for using "blackface."

"A non-black person painting their face to emulate Black people is still blackface," @WickedBeaute tweeted.

A non Black person painting their face to emulate Black ppl is STILL blackface. https://t.co/xKcT5rUtba — Chihiro Ogino (@WickedBeaute) May 28, 2017

Blackface originated in the early 19th century when black performers weren't allowed to perform to white audiences, so white performers would use cork or paint to darken their skin. White performers wearing this make-up, which they applied to exaggerate features, ridiculed African Americans.

The caricatures in these highly popular minstrel shows, such as "Jim Crow," contributed to a legacy of racist stereotypes.

Save your sorry explanation to justify your ignorant, wrongful actions. THIS IS BLACKFACE. THIS IS BLACKFACE. THIS. IS. BLACKFACE. Next pic.twitter.com/r21PNMPrXH — Jae (@jaeralde) May 28, 2017

My race & culture IS NOT a costume ✊🏽 — Tierra Royal (@tierra__shanice) May 28, 2017

USA TODAY has reached out to @PaintDatFace for comment.

