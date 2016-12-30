New England digs out from heavy snow as a storm brews in the West

Cars driving on a highway are stuck in traffic because of a snow storm.(ThinkStock/Getty Images) (Photo: FLDphotos, FLDphotos)

Portions of northern New England were digging out from more than two feet of snow Friday as the first winter storm of the season knocked out power and created hazardous road conditions.

Meanwhile, residents of the Pacific Northwest braced for another round of weather expected to bring rain to southern California and more snow to the Great Lakes and New England.

In the first few days of 2017, parts of the Plains, Midwest and Northeast can expect a "wintry mess of snow, sleet and freezing rain," according to The Weather Underground. Look for freezing rain, sleet or even snow along parts of Interstate 80, from northern New Jersey to Nebraska, into Sunday night, the Weather Underground forecast.

By Monday, snow, sleet or freezing rain is likely into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, with sleet or freezing rain from northern Pennsylvania to New York and, by Monday, into New England.

By Tuesday, snow — heavy at times — is likely to pound parts of the northern Plains, upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes.

In Maine, the latest strong winter blast left more than 100,000 people without power and dumped 27 inches of snow in Naples, Oxford and Standish, Maine, the National Weather Service reported.

The weather service recorded more than 17 inches in Mount Washington, N.H., the highest peak in the Northeast, where officials said there was “considerable danger” of an avalanche. Moretown, Vt., reported more than 10 inches of snow.

The heavy snow and slippery driving conditions in New England were likely factors in the death of a 69-year-old man whose car went off the road and crashed into a tree in Cornwall, Vt., Vermont State Police said.

Strong winds, as high as 52 mph in Mashpee, Mass., and 48 mph in Warwick, R.I., also hit the area.

Ski areas, however, cheered the heavy snow. Mount Snow in Vermont has received more snow so far this year than it did all of last season. Loon Mountain in New Hampshire has 51 trails open compared to just 17 at this time last winter, the Associated Press reported.

