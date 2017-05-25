Close Over 20 killed in bus attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt TEGNA 6:32 AM. EDT May 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Gunmen fired on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo, killing 23 people and wounding at least 25 others, Egyptian State television reported Friday. This story is developing and will continue to be updated. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories 1 killed, 2 injured in South Thomaston crash on Rte. 131 May 25, 2017, 10:10 p.m. Lewiston holds community meeting after teen's suicide May 26, 2017, 2:24 a.m. Celtics fall in Game 5, playoff run over May 26, 2017, 12:41 a.m.
