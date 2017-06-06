Paris police respond to incident at Notre Dame Cathedral

A picture taken on May 31, 2017 in Paris, shows the Pantheon (foreground) and Notre-Dame cathedral. / AFP PHOTO / JOEL SAGET/Getty Images (Photo: JOEL SAGET)

Authorities are responding to an incident near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, according to the French police's official twitter account.

Authorities have urged passersby to stay away amid reports of gunshots.

French media are reporting that the police shot and injured a man who attacked an officer.

BREAKING: Paris police say they are responding near Notre Dame Cathedral, urge passersby to stay away. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 6, 2017

People are gathered inside the cathedral. One twitter user reported everyone inside is safe.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

