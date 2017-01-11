Pence, Spicer excoriate media on Russia report

Vice President-elect Mike Pence (C) is accompanied by Counselor to the President-elect Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway (L) and Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R). (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sean Spicer, press secretary for President-elect Donald Trump, started off Wednesday's press conference with some harsh words for news outlets who reported on unsubstantiated allegations about Trump’s purported ties to Russia.

“It’s frankly outrageous and irresponsible,” Spicer said, noting that New York Times Editor Dean Baquet dismissed the allegations as “totally unsubstantiated.”

He blasted BuzzFeed and CNN, which first reported on the allegations Tuesday, saying they engaged in a “sad and pathetic attempt to get clicks.” Spicer said it was “flimsy reporting” that was “shameful and disgraceful.”

Vice President-elect Mike Pence quickly followed Spicer with his own criticism of reporting on a “false and unsubstantiated report,” noting that most news organizations chose not to publish anything about it. Pence said that the decision to do so “can only be attributed to media bias.”

“The American people are sick and tired of it,” he said.

USA TODAY