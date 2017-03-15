RECALL ALERT: Xbox One controller chargers

(Photo: CPSC)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing a recall on battery chargers used to charge Xbox One controllers. The battery chargers can reportedly overheat, damaging the controller and posing a burn hazard.

The voluntary recall is for Energizer Xbox One 2X Smart Chargers, which were sold at Best Buy, GameStop, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers between February 2016 and February 2017 for about $40.

The CPSC says the charger's manufacturer has received 24 reports of the chargers overheating and deforming the charger's plastic cover, including six reports of the chargers emitting a burning odor. No injuries have been reported.

Owners should contact the manufacturer, Performance Designed Products for a refund. You can call them at 1-800-263-1156 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at pdp.com.

About 121,000 units were sold in the United States, as well as about 7,250 in Canada and 2,560 in Mexico.

PHOTOS: Xbox One controller chargers recalled

