Reports: Bob Stoops, longtime OU football coach, to retire

Bob Stoops is retiring as head coach of the University of Oklahoma football team, according to multiple media reports.
Stoops, who took over head coaching duties at the university in 1999, is the longest currently-tenured coach at one school.
Stoops lead the Sooners to several national championship and bowl appearances, winning the 2000 title.
Stoops retires after 18 seasons at OU.
Reports say OU’s offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will be Stoops’ successor.
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs